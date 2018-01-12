Dusty Wells shares his New Year’s Prayer

Written by Staff on January 12, 2018 – 11:33 am -

Adapted from Dusty Wells: Wisdom from Wells, SGNScoops Magazine, February 2017

Oh, how the years seem to fly by as I get older. Well my friends, I like to pretend that I am just staying endlessly young and not getting any older. But in reality, I’m fairly certain that we would all agree, the years really do pass so quickly once we hit a certain age. And I’ve learned it’s okay; it really is. For me, aging is just a part of the journey, and I finally came to that place of embracing it and walking in it. So away we go into a fresh new year of endless opportunities for us.

I’m not a fan of New Year’s resolutions, just due to the fact that I constantly made myself a list, and then after two or three weeks I found myself not following through with them. This pattern of starting them and then giving up and falling back into old habits and such just seemed so discouraging.

So about 10 years ago, I decided that I would do away with my resolutions and instead just write myself a prayer that I can pray and apply to my own personal life with areas that I needed to work and focus on. No more detailed lists that included such broken promises of losing 20 pounds, going to the gym three or four times a week, saving $100.00 a month by taking it out of each paycheck, praying for an hour each day, reading my Bible all the way through in a year…and the list went on and on and on and on for me.

Think about it for you, how many of those resolutions have you chosen, and then not followed through with. Now I know there are some of you who are so much more disciplined than me and most likely have achieved so much with your own individual New Year’s resolutions. I so applaud you and I will buy you a cup of coffee someday down the road. I want to hear your stories of victory.

A few days ago I came across my prayer, and even though it’s only a week or so into the New Year, I would love to share with you my personal prayer and what I’m working on as we walk into this brand New Year. Then a year from now, you can all ask me, “How did you do with your New Year’s prayer?” So here you go:

“Jesus, I just thank You for bringing me through (2017). I sure don’t understand so much that took place but what I do understand is that You know it all. You care, You have been with me, You are not going to leave me nor forsake me and You are absolutely crazy in love with me; I sure do believe that.

“So Lord, as I go into this New Year and begin a new chapter, I just want You to know the areas that I want to work on and grow in are so many, and I know You will be right with me. I ask You to help me be more sensitive, kind, honest, loving, caring, encouraging. Bring me closer to You and guide me in the ways You want me to go. Push me in new areas. Challenge me to listen more closely and obey a lot more.

“Help me to live boldly and stay strong and true to the convictions of my heart that You have given me. Show me those areas in my life that I need to be more disciplined in. Give me words that will help others since there are so many hurting and struggling in so many area out there.

“Let me stay focused in what Your call is on my life. Let me pursue even more with persistent passion. Hold me so close, show me Your love, show me my heart condition daily, convict me in those areas that I need to do better in, help me love like You, let forgiveness flow to and from me and let my words speak life and not death to those I come in contact with. Use me as You want.”

And even as I read and share my prayer now, I’m even more challenged to make it my priority to read and apply it to my life daily. Now, you take a few minutes and write your own prayer. See what happens.

You are loved, you are valuable and this very well could be your best year yet. Praying for you. He’s got us wrapped in His arms and He is with us.

