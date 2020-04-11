EASTER ISN’T CANCELLED! Jason Crabb visits Jentezen Franklin

Written by Staff on April 11, 2020 – 3:12 pm -

Jason Crabb to Join Pastor Jentezen Franklin and Free Chapel for Easter Sunday Online Broadcast

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (April 10, 2020) – Coronavirus has altered the look of Easter service as we know it.

This crisis has caused churches to close the doors for in-person Easter services but Pastor Jentezen Franklin along with his church, Free Chapel, and Jason Crabb are here to declare “EASTER ISN’T CANCELLED!”

This Sunday, Free Chapel will celebrate Easter with a message by Pastor Jentezen Franklin and two-time GRAMMY winner, Jason Crabb, leading worship.

Pastor Franklin will speak on the message entitled Miracles In Your Home. Pastor Franklin believes this series will leave a lasting impact on many families during this time because many of the biggest miracles that occurred in the Bible happened right in people’s homes. Jason Crabb will lead worship, uniting viewers with songs of hope, life and the resurrection power of Christ.

Easter Sunday service will be held online at 9 AM and 11 AM ET online via Facebook and at www.FreeChapel.org

