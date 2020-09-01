ED O’NEAL HOLDS BOOK SIGNING IN HOMETOWN

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 1, 2020 – 11:34 am -

Kinston, NC – Just a few short weeks ago, legendary bass singer and owner of the popular Dixie Melody Boys quartet, Ed O’Neal announced the release of a new memoir, One Old Man Can’t Be All That Bad. This past week, O’Neal was joined in his hometown of Kinston, NC, by many family, friends and fans at a book signing, held at Tanglewood Church. The event proved to be a great success and allowed the popular singer the opportunity to visit with members of his home community, as well as others who came to town, specifically for this special occasion.

Within the pages of One Old Man Can’t Be All That Bad, O’Neal shares stories from his youth, growing up in Raleigh, NC, as well as how he met the love of his life, Mama Joy, as she was affectionately known to the many alumni of Ed O’Neal University – the group of men who at one time were members of The Dixie Melody Boys. The 84-year old also shares all about the trendsetting DMB Band, who made waves in the mid-80s with their progressive musical stylings, as well as his various business ventures, and the many hijinks he has experienced with the cast of characters he has traveled with during his career.

Ed O’Neal’s love for his family, the people he has met through Gospel music, his desire to always present quality music, united with his desire to never compromise his responsibility to spread the Gospel are most evident within the pages of this historical account.

One Old Man Can’t Be All That Bad is available in paperback and Kindle version on Amazon at is available in paperback and Kindle version on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/One- Old-Man-Cant-That-ebook/dp/ B08DL19MT6 . The book, as well as an accompanying CD, which contains many classics recorded by O’Neal and The Dixie Melody Boys, is available at www.dixiemelodyboys.com

