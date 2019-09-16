Ed O’Neal needs our Prayers

Written by Staff on September 15, 2019 – 6:01 pm -

Allen O’Neal has requested prayer for his dad, Ed O’Neal. Ed is receiving a new pacemaker tomorrow morning, September 16, 2019.

It is hoped this will correct the A-fib he has had for some time. Allen says, “Maybe this will give him a bit of energy he has been missing lately.”

Please pray for the health and safety of Ed O’Neal as he prepares for this surgery.

About Ed O’Neal:

According to the Dixie Melody Boys website, “For over 55 years, Ed O’ Neal has served as owner, manager, and bass singer for the legendary Dixie Melody Boys. Throughout his tenure, he has received every possible award for excellence from his peers and fans, including multiple Favorite Bass Singer honors, the J.D. Sumner Living Legend Award, and the prestigious Marvin Norcross Award. Perhaps his greatest achievement was induction into the Southern Gospel Music Association’s Hall Of Fame long before his storied career was over…” (Read more HERE)

Please remember Mr. Ed O’Neal in your prayers.

