El Paso, Dayton, we pray for you

El Paso, Texas: 20 killed, over two dozen injured.

Dayton, Ohio: 9 killed, 27 injured

Almost 100 people’s lives were changed within a span of 24 hours. Think of all the first responders, the witnesses, the families, the loved ones of everyone involved. So many people who will never be the same.

SGNScoops would like to express our sympathies, prayers, and love towards all of you who will never be the same today.

Some of you are asking why God would allow these atrocities. For the many reasons that so many have written about, how evil affects the world, and how bad things happen to go both good and bad people, but also I would like to add one more thought.

While still experiencing some of the effects of evil through chronic pain, one of the answers to the why question that I have found, is this: Sometimes we need to be reminded that we are not in control. We do not have a say over everything that happens to us. For those of us who like to control everything, this is hard to take. But we must come to terms with the fact that bad stuff happens and we cannot always control or fix it.

Secondly, every good and perfect gift is from God. If what you are receiving is not good or perfect, then it follows that it is not from God. So don’t blame him for making that person turn a gun on innocent bystanders. However, his reasons for not preventing it… somethings we are not meant to understand.

Good things happen to us and we don’t ask why, demanding that God gives us an answer. Just a thought.

Whatever the reasons are for God allowing things to happen to us, sometimes he does not give us the answers, sometimes he just wants us to trust him. What is the reason for faith and trust if what you believe in is tangible and visible? It makes no sense to say, “I believe in this blanket that is on top of me.” Where is the faith in that? To trust in something you cannot see or touch, that is faith.

Above all, remember this: God is in ultimate control. He will have the final say. If you believe the Word in the Bible, and you have read Revelations, you know it is going to get worse before it gets better. But it will get better.

Dear survivors and all those touched by the hand of evil today: We pray you will feel the overwhelming, never ending love of God and His Peace today.

To everyone reading this: Cast all your anxiety, cares, fear, worry, anger that these events have stirred in your soul, onto an Almighty Father, who is good, loving, and powerful, and who cares for you beyond your ability to imagine. He allowed his own son to be cruelly tortured and killed by evil so that he could show you this love. Then he raised him up from death to life to show you that you can also have eternal life. Trust him.

In our thoughts and prayers,

Lorraine Walker

For SGNScoops

