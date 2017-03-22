Eli Fortner in need of new kidney

Written by Staff on March 22, 2017 – 12:38 pm -

Eli Fortner has been in need of prayers in the last few days due to the kidney problems he has been experiencing. Now Eli confirms what will be the next step. On his Facebook page, Fortner tells us:

“To all my friends. I love you. I’m overwhelmed with all the support and prayers. I simply can’t keep up. Now let me tell you what’s going on.. My kidney is failing, I’m in need of another transplant. My doctor gave me the option of going on dialysis now or waiting till the function gets to a certain point while in the meantime be looking for a kidney donor and getting testing done in prep for a transplant. I chose the latter so I can still have a life. I was on dialyses for two months before my first transplant and it’s awful. It literally sucks all the life out of you and is terrible on the body. I don’t want that AT ALL. My prayer is that they find a positive match and have the transplant before it gets worse. I desire all the prayers. My God is big and I’m in His hands. He will not fail me and I know that you, my friends won’t either with your prayers and support. I love you all. Let’s do this.”

SGNScoops joins with all of our readers in extending our thoughts and prayers to Eli, the Fortners, McKameys and all of their family and friends. We agree with all of you and Eli that we serve a big God. We know He saves and we know He heals. Let’s go to the throne today to petition our God for a new kidney that is a perfect match and a swift and successful transplant.

Eli Fortner is the son of Roger and Connie (McKamey) Forner. He is a vocalist and musician with The McKameys as well as being a freelance musician. Eli lives in Clinton, Tennessee.

