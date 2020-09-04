ELVIS PRESLEY’S BACKUP VOCALIST LARRY STRICKLAND RELEASES “LEGACY,” SINGS GOSPEL STAPLES AND COUNTRY COVERS

Written by Staff on September 4, 2020 – 3:03 pm -

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A revered bass vocalist, whose distinctive voice complimented Elvis Presley on stage and in the studio, Larry Strickland “continues to carry the torch for the music that he and Elvis, and so many others loved,” (The Commercial Appeal) with his first solo project, Legacy, available everywhere today.

A valued band member during the last two-and-a-half years of The King’s career as part of J.D. Sumner and The Stamps vocal group, Strickland always focused on being a harmony vocalist in a group or quartet, until now.

“These are songs I learned in church while my dad was a minister, and then when I started working for Elvis, these were songs he’d sing in private with us, often backstage, on the road or at his Graceland home. These Gospel staples bring back all of those precious memories from when I was a kid, as well as my years with Elvis,” Strickland shared.

A few of those Elvis favorites Strickland recorded on Legacy include “Just A Closer Walk,” “Take My Hand, “Precious Lord,” “In The Garden” and “Love Lifted Me” as well as Josh Turner’s “Long Black Train” and Don Williams’ “Lord I Hope This Day is Good.”

Strickland’s professional career as a bass singer began in the mid-’60s harmonizing in local groups. During one show, Strickland opened for J.D. Sumner and The Stamps, and during that performance, he caught Sumner’s ear for talent. Years later after serving in the Army, Strickland received a call from Sumner to join The Stamps.

“When Richard Sterban left The Stamps and went with the Oak Ridge Boys, they asked me to come to Nashville and audition, and I got the job,” Strickland said.

Strickland’s first performance was with Elvis in Las Vegas, and he would remain employed and part of the TCB inner circle for national tours and studio sessions until The King’s death in 1977. Strickland’s bass harmonies can be heard on “Way Down,” one of the last known songs Elvis recorded from The Jungle Room Sessions. Strickland would go on to perform 204 concerts with Elvis.

Legacy Track Listing :

1. Long Black Train

2. Just A Closer Walk

3. Take My Hand, Precious Lord

4. Lord I Hope This Day is Good

5. In The Garden

6. Love Lifted Me

For more information on Larry Strickland, visit larrystricklandmusic.com.

