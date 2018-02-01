EMCEES ANNOUNCED FOR NQC 2018

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 1, 2018 – 11:14 am -

– Organizers of NQC – the National Quartet Convention – announced today exciting emcee changes for 2018’s NQC week, held in Pigeon Forge, TN from September 23-29, 2018 at the LeConte Center. The nightly concerts will be hosted by three of the most accomplished emcees and concert promoters in Gospel music: Josh Franks, Duane Garren and Bill Bailey. This marks a change from artists hosting and emceeing each night of the convention. With a deep knowledge of and love for Gospel music, these three will expertly and efficiently guide the audience along a journey of stellar music each and every night of NQC 2018. PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.– Organizers of NQC – the National Quartet Convention – announced today exciting emcee changes for 2018’s NQC week, held in Pigeon Forge, TN fromat the LeConte Center. The nightly concerts will be hosted by three of the most accomplished emcees and concert promoters in Gospel music: Josh Franks, Duane Garren and Bill Bailey. This marks a change from artists hosting and emceeing each night of the convention. With a deep knowledge of and love for Gospel music, these three will expertly and efficiently guide the audience along a journey of stellar music each and every night of NQC 2018.

Clarke Beasley, NQC executive vice-president comments: “We are thrilled to have Duane, Bill and Josh emceeing the NQC evening concerts this year. Their level of expertise and professionalism is widely known and appreciated, and I’m confident our attendees will thoroughly enjoy them during NQC week.”

More than 40,000 people are expected to enjoy NQC in 2018. NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.

Tickets are on sale now at www.NQConline.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related