Ernie Haase and Signature Sound highlight this week’s Harmony Road TV episode hosted by Darrell Freeman

The program also features Woody Wright and Friends, with a hymn medley (“Power in the Blood” and “Victory in Jesus,”) featuring Larry Gatlin and other top artists.

Episode host, Darrell Freeman has traveled with family group, the Freemans for over 30 years. A perennial favorite, the Freemans have had over 20 top ten and seven number one songs, including The Singing News Song of the Year, for “Three Rugged Crosses,” in 2010. “Lead Me Home,” featuring Darrell, has been one of the most requested videos on Harmony Road TV.

Harmony Road TV continues to provide awareness of a “culture of life” through a series of announcements from Choices. Information on Choices can be found at www.choiceschattanooa.org.

The episode was taped at the Mansion Music studio in Franklin, Tennessee, and was directed and edited by Rob Walls of Varnish Films. Rob Patz of Coastal Media is also a producer at Harmony Road TV. Danny Joines of Online Media Studios provides the web presence for the show.

Broadcasting on The Heartland Network, NRBTV, The WALKTV, WATC57 in Atlanta and several more outlets, Harmony Road TV is available to over 90 million homes weekly, across the nation and internationally. Information on networks and times can be found online at www.harmonyroadtv.com.