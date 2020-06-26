Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Suspends 2020 Tour; Announces New Endeavor

Written by Staff on June 26, 2020 – 5:58 am -

Stow, OH (June 25, 2020) – After much prayer, consultation and taking a long look at the big picture of how this Covid-19 crisis has impacted every aspect of our lives, I have made peace with the decision to suspend all EHSS touring for 2020. We are hopeful to resume touring in March 2021. However, should things dramatically change and we can all gather together sooner safely, you will be the first to know!

As a leader, I not only feel a responsibility for livelihoods, but also for the LIVES of everyone involved! I feel this for you too, the extended EHSS family whom we have come to love and adore. The concern for the health and safety of everyone is more important to me than trying to go forward with a tour.

I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Please know that we are working to reschedule our 2020 dates and look forward to seeing you all in 2021. Ticketing questions should be directed to the point of purchase.

The good news is we WILL carry on! We are taking this opportunity to expand our territory by turning our Friday evening “Ernie’s Living Room Sing” into a longer expanded weekly concert series/ TV/webisode.

The debut will be September 11, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST. We will start with a special themed program that you will NOT want to miss!

For now, these weekly programs will be broadcast on the EHSS Facebook fan page, as well as on my YouTube channel. I have tons of creative ideas that have me brimming with excitement!

In closing, many sweet people like you, for the last 33 years have asked me, “How can I help you, Ernie?” I have always said, “If I ever figure that out, I’ll let you know.” Here is how you can help: pray, spread the word, and “partner” with us by going to www.ErnieHaase.com and clicking on the PARTNER tab (Coming Soon). There, you will find out how you can help us make “Something Beautiful” out of this gift of crisis. I say “gift” because I truly believe this quote to be true:

“The Greek root of the word crisis is ‘to sift,’ as in to shake out the excesses and leave only what’s important. That’s what crises do. They shake things up until we are forced to hold on to only what matters most. The rest falls away.”- Glennon Doyle

As you can see, I have a lot of work to do. Do not think that I don’t have reservations; I am human. But I’d rather walk into what is possible with hope and faith in a divine plan than sit and cry over what used to be. That has never been me, and it is not going to be me now.

Thank you for your loving support…it’s time to WAKE UP and go to work.

Here we go!

Ernie

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Visit EHSS website HERE

Subscribe To The Printed SGNScoops Magazine Here

Read SGNScoops online Here

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To SGMRadio Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related