Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and StowTown Records Bring Clear Skies to DVD

Nashville, TN – It’s been a banner year for Grammy® nominated and multi-award winning group Ernie Haase & Signature Sound. Keeping the momentum going, they’ve released their newest offering, a live concert DVD entitled Clear Skies Live in Bossier City, LA. “We’ve had a tremendous response to the Clear Skies songs, both from radio and in concerts,” Ernie Haase shares. “Many of our fans expressed the desire to take that concert experience home with them – and that’s what this is: the Clear Skiesconcert experience on DVD. With the energy from the crowd, the enthusiasm from the First Bossier worship team and the stories behind the songs, I think we’ve captured the concert experience beautifully.” Clear Skies has had tremendous radio success with the first two singles, “Give Me Jesus” and “Clear Skies,” hitting #2 and #1 respectively on the Singing News Top 40 charts. The third single, “Longing for Home,” is shipping to radio soon in both studio and live versions. While the DVD brings the EHSS concert into your home, the live concert is always an unforgettable experience. To see Ernie Haase & Signature Sound live on their Give Me Jesus Tour, check out their tour dates at www.ErnieHaase.com. Clear Skies Live in Bossier City, LA (DVD) and Clear Skies (CD) are both distributed by Sony/Providentand are available online and at your local Christian retailer.

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND:

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound Quartet into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. Haase’s early roots lie with the legendary Cathedrals Quartet and his time with them fueled the dream of starting his own powerhouse quartet. EHSS has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. As one of the most celebrated quartets in gospel music, EHSS has earned a GRAMMY ® nomination and multiple GMA Dove Award wins throughout the years. Additionally, the group is a radio favorite in both the United States and internationally, and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA®-certified Gold® and Platinum® DVDs. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is comprised of Ernie Haase (tenor), Devin McGlamery (lead), Dustin Doyle (baritone) and Paul Harkey (bass).



ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.

