Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Prepare for Clear Skies

New Video Released from Ernie Haase and Beloved Group First Project in 3 Years Now Available for Pre-Order

Stow, OH – Grammy® nominated and multi-award winning group Ernie Haase & Signature Sound are gearing up for the release of their first recording of new material in three years, revealing the cover and insight about the project via social media this past week. Clear Skies, the highly-anticipated Stow Town Records project releasing on January 26, 2018, is available for pre-order now.

Fans of the talented group always expect out-of-the-box musical moments and masterful production and this release delivers with a cornucopia of musical styles and themes from the modern, “My Hallelujah,” the 1975 Imperials classic arrangement of “Give Them All To Jesus,” to the fresh and appealing “Sailing With Jesus.”

This recording is set to exceed all expectations – the first single, “Give Me Jesus” is already in the top 5 national radio charts while the concept video has exceeded half a million views across social media.

Today, via Facebook, EHSS released a brand new video for the title track, “Clear Skies,” that’s sure to warm us all up on these cold Winter days. Click here to view the video.

pre-order Clear Skies here, or via iTunes and Amazon. One thing is clear: listeners are ready for new music and they’re about to get their wish! You can, or via iTunes and Amazon.

