The Erwins Head West!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 19, 2018 – 3:21 pm -

The Erwins have experienced many firsts in the last few years as their ministry has expanded. This weekend, they’ll conquer another one – their first West Coast tour.

The talented family is embarking on a multi-day tour that will include stops in several cities in Arizona and California.

“We’re so excited to meet new friends in Arizona and California,” said Keith Erwin. “We’ve been wanting to visit the West Coast for a while and it just worked out. We can’t wait!”

The tour kicks off Saturday, February 17, 2018 in Mesa, AZ and will conclude February 25 in Santee, CA.

For a full listing of tour dates and more information, visit The Erwins online at www.ErwinMinistries.com , Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

2018 WEST COAST TOUR DATES

Feb 17 – Mesa, AZ

Feb 18 – Phoenix, AZ

Feb 19 – Phoenix, AZ

Feb 21 – Fresno, CA

Feb 22 – Yuba City, CA

Feb 23 – Red Bluff, CA

Feb 24 – Modesto, CA

