Exciting News For The BrowdersWritten by scoopsnews on February 10, 2018 – 11:20 am -
The News on Facebook today is this!
There’s no hiding this bump anymore, so it’s time to share our news. Browder Party of 3 will debut August 2!
Congratulations Matt and Sonya! Another member of the group on the way
Find More Southern Gospel News HERE
Tags: Southern Gospel News, The Browders
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Exciting News For The Browders
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.