Exciting News for Carol Barham

Written by scoopsnews on January 23, 2017 – 2:12 pm -

Columbus, MS -1/23/2017

M.A.C. Records artist, Carol Barham, has just released a new song to radio through Double E Promotions on Compilation Disc #192. The song is titled “I Can’t Praise Him Enough”. This song is another great original in a long list of songs written by Carol and produced by Dennis McKay at Studio 115A in Columbus, MS.

“Perry Edge and the Double E Promotion’s team do a great job promoting our Christian Country artists to radio and we are excited to get Carol’s song out there for everyone to hear,” remarked Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records.

This song is a testament of how Carol feels about God. “From the time I started out with Him until the time when I will end with Him and all the in-between time, “I Can’t Praise Him Enough”, said Carol. She is excited to release this song and prays it is an encouragement to everyone who hears it.

You can contact Carol Barham at 205-712-0721 or by e-mail at carol_g_barham@yahoo.com. She can also be found on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related