Exodus Announces “A Night of Praise” an Anniversary Celebration, in Gadsden, Alabama

Concert Features: Inspirations, Barry Rowland and Deliverance, Troy Burns Family, Exodus and Emcee Pat Barker

Gadsden, Alabama – Fast rising gospel group, Exodus recently announced “A Night of Praise”, an Anniversary Celebration. The event will be held at the Church at Wills Creek, (formerly Crosspoint) in Gadsden, Alabama on Saturday, April 29th, at 6:00 pm. The concert will feature long time favorites The Inspirations, Barry Rowland and Deliverance, the Troy Burns Family, host group, Exodus, and emcee Pat Barker.

“A Night of Praise” will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the ministry of Exodus. Admission to the event is free, as a thank you gift to the community. A love offering will be accepted to support the ministries of the groups that are participating.

Susan Brady of Exodus said, “We’re celebrating 5 years of ministry! We’ve made so many great friends along the way and want to share this special evening with you, our friends and family. Please accept our invitation, save the date, and celebrate with us. You won’t be disappointed!”

The Inspirations are no stranger to Gadsden, and have been a part of some of the largest concerts held there. Troy Burns, of the Troy Burns Family was a founding member of the Inspirations and sang and toured with them for over 30 years.

Emcee Pat Barker is a native of the area, and is well known as a former member of the Dixie Echoes, and the Mark Trammel Quartet. He is currently a member of the Second Half Quartet, as well as a popular soloist. Barry Rowland and Deliverance is a fan favorite everywhere they perform and host group, Exodus has quickly became known as one of gospel’s fast rising groups with charting songs, a new CD project, high profile events, and TV appearances.

When asked about this special event, Tammy Burns, of the Troy Burns Family said “Troy and I love Exodus and especially the people who make up the group. From the first time we met, we became friends. One thing that can be said about them is that they are the ‘real deal’. They have such a heart for worship and that’s what they want at the Night of Praise in April. We are privileged to share the stage with them, The Inspirations, Barry Rowland and Deliverance, and Pat Barker.”

For friends coming from out of town, discount hotel rooms (only $79.00 per night, plus tax) are available by calling Comfort Suites at (256) 538-5770 and mentioning the Night of Praise. More information can be found at www.exodus-southerngospel.com or by calling (256) 438-9944.

For more Gospel music news, click here.

