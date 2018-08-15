Exodus Announces Plans to Continue Ministry as a Female Trio

Written by Staff on August 15, 2018 – 8:15 am -

Gadsden, Alabama (August 14, 2018) – Exodus , an award winning Southern Gospel group from Gadsden, Alabama recently announced that after performing as a mixed group since their inception, they are continuing their ministry as a female trio.

Exodus was founded by Susan Brady, Mary Scott and Mike Watson. Cole Watson and Hannah Brady later joined the group. After Mike’s passing earlier this year, the group continued their ministry as a mixed group. They experienced success with charting songs, an award-nominated video, TV appearances and performances at top Gospel Music events. Recently, Cole resigned to join the Troy Burns Family. After several weeks of prayer, Exodus feels God leading them to continue as a female trio, continuing their tight harmonies, challenging lyrics and powerful presentation of the Gospel through music.

Award winning songwriter Phil Cross, producer of Exodus’s upcoming project, said, “My dear friends have been led to move forward as a female trio. I’m fully behind this. With their years of singing and traveling together, it’s a solid direction and I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of their journey. Amazing things are just ahead!”

Dan Bell, popular Southern Gospel radio personality from Knoxville, Tennessee added, “Hearing Susan, Mary and Hannah as a trio, my first thought was ‘Wow, they are awesome and they should keep singing as a trio.’ God has blessed Exodus with so much. Thank you for sharing your talent with us!”

“We have prayed long and hard about this move and we all feel the Lord has been leading us in this direction,” said Mary Scott of Exodus. “We are encouraged by all the support we have received from our friends and family and look forward to what God has in store for Exodus as we share the Gospel through music,” she concluded.

For more information on the trio, click on their website here, or find them on Facebook at Exodus-Southern Gospel. For booking information, call Michael Davis at the Dominion Agency (828) 454-5900.

Read the full SGNScoops Magazine July 2018 HERE

Download the PDF of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops On Facebook HERE

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Online HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Exodus Announces Plans to Continue Ministry as a Female Trio