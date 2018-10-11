Exodus “shares the truth” on NQC mainstageWritten by Staff on October 11, 2018 – 5:46 am -
What a great time Exodus had at the 2018 National Quartet Convention (NQC) this year. It’s a place to connect with friends, make new ones, and sit in heavenly places, as touching lyrics and beautiful melodies fill the soul.
We had just stepped into a new era of our ministry, as we became an all female trio. We decided.. ‘ to sing in one of the showcases would be a good idea.’ Much to our surprise, Exodus was chosen to sing on main stage.
Singing on the same stage, where all the greatest groups and singers have sung their heart out, year after year, with the hope of leaving a stamp of love on our hearts and a new spring in our step, gave us a sense of pride in knowing the message in which we carry brings hope to the hopeless and redemption to the lost.
What an honor to share these truths before so many people at one time.
We want to thank Shane Roark and Chapel Valley for sponsoring and managing the showcases each year, as well as Clark Beasley and all the folks who work so hard making NQC the greatest event for Southern Gospel music.
If you have never attended NQC I urge you to make plans to attend next year! You won’t regret it.
By Susan Brady of Exodus
Tags: Exodus, National Quartet Convetion, nqc, Susan Brady
Posted in artists, exclusive report | Comments Off on Exodus “shares the truth” on NQC mainstage
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.