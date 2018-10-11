Exodus “shares the truth” on NQC mainstage

Written by Staff on October 11, 2018 – 5:46 am -

What a great time Exodus had at the 2018 National Quartet Convention (NQC) this year. It’s a place to connect with friends, make new ones, and sit in heavenly places, as touching lyrics and beautiful melodies fill the soul.

There's definitely no place like it and for Exodus to be a part of such an extraordinary event is humbling, to say the least.

We had just stepped into a new era of our ministry, as we became an all female trio. We decided.. ‘ to sing in one of the showcases would be a good idea.’ Much to our surprise, Exodus was chosen to sing on main stage.

We were so happy. We all need encouragement from time to time and this definitely encouraged us.

Yes, the lights are grand, the stage is awesome, but all that fades away as you remember the pledge you made so long ago, to allow the Holy Spirit the space he requires to live and be seen through you. We sang our newest radio release written by Susan Brady and Phil Cross, "Thats What Happened At The Cross." May we never forget what happened there.

Singing on the same stage, where all the greatest groups and singers have sung their heart out, year after year, with the hope of leaving a stamp of love on our hearts and a new spring in our step, gave us a sense of pride in knowing the message in which we carry brings hope to the hopeless and redemption to the lost.

What an honor to share these truths before so many people at one time.

We want to thank Shane Roark and Chapel Valley for sponsoring and managing the showcases each year, as well as Clark Beasley and all the folks who work so hard making NQC the greatest event for Southern Gospel music.

If you have never attended NQC I urge you to make plans to attend next year! You won’t regret it.

By Susan Brady of Exodus

