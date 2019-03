Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 6, 2019 – 1:55 pm -

From Susan Brady

Please help us welcome Cole Watson back to Exodus!! We are all so happy to have Cole home!

New Album coming Early May!

We are excited and looking forward to a wonderful year!!

To God be the glory!!

