Faith Ministries Church Needs Our Help

Written by scoopsnews on August 22, 2020 – 3:59 pm -

Today I received a prayer request from Pastor Jim Reid in Clio, Michigan. He is the Pastor at Faith Ministries Church.

The church has been struck with 5 deaths to the Covid 19 virus.

Faith Ministries is locates 10 miles out of Flint, Michigan. Shops are closing , crime is high, and jails are over crowded.

The lease on their building is $1320 a month. When the coronavirus hit, it obviously shut the church down.

Pastor Jim does not receive a check from the church. He visits hospitals, jails, courts houses, etc .

He said, “I’m worried sick of losing our building and the people, Please pray for us.”

With his permission, we wanted to post this and give you an opportunity to give and help this church stay open.

The church is a non-profit organization and a tax donation receipt will be given.

God bless you.

Here is the PayPal information:

paypal.me/faithmin

Here is the church address to mail a check.

Faith Ministries Church

P.O. Box 226

Mount Morris, Michigan 48458

Thank you,

Vonda Armstrong

VP Sales and Marketing

SGN SCOOPS

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related