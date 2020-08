Written by scoopsnews on August 22, 2020 – 3:59 pm -

Today I received a prayer request from Pastor Jim Reid in Clio, Michigan. He is the Pastor at Faith Ministries Church.

The church has been struck with 5 deaths to the Covid 19 virus.

Faith Ministries is locates 10 miles out of Flint, Michigan. Shops are closing , crime is high, and jails are over crowded.

The lease on their building is $1320 a month. When the coronavirus hit, it obviously shut the church down.

Pastor Jim does not receive a check from the church. He visits hospitals, jails, courts houses, etc .

He said, ā€œIā€™m worried sick of losing our building and the people, Please pray for us.ā€

With his permission, we wanted to post this and give you an opportunity to give and help this church stay open.

The church is a non-profit organization and a tax donation receipt will be given.

God bless you.

Here is the PayPal information:

paypal.me/faithmin

Here is the church address to mail a check.

Faith Ministries Church

P.O. Box 226

Mount Morris, Michigan 48458

Thank you,

Vonda Armstrong

VP Sales and Marketing

SGN SCOOPS

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Faith Ministries Church Needs Our Help

Tags: Faith Ministries Posted in announcements