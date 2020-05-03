Family Music Group Bluegrass Chart Successes

Written by Staff on May 3, 2020 – 3:23 pm -

In both major publications, Singing News and SGNScoops magazines, Les Butler and Family Music Group have promoted this month’s No. 1 and No. 2 songs. “When He Speaks,” by the Britton Family was No. 1, and “Which Thief are You,” by Bama Blu-Grace was No. 2. Heaven’s Mountain Band’s song, “For a Moment of Grace” is No. 3 in Singing News and No. 5 in SGNScoops.

Family Music Group also promoted these top charting songs in the SGNScoops Bluegrass Charts:

#9 “A Brighter Day” by the Primitive Quartet

#11 “Near My Lord” by Fields of Grace

#13 “If you Want To” by Journey Home

In total, we were blessed to have three of the Top 10 in the Singing News Bluegrass Gospel Charts. In the SGNScoops Magazine, we have the top two songs, three of the top five songs, and six of the top 13!

Famiky Music Group is truly honored to work with such great artists and is thankful for the D.J.’s who work tirelessly to spread the good news through Bluegrass Gospel music!

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related