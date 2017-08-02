Family Music Group Celebrates Success In July SGN Scoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 2, 2017 – 1:17 pm -

Nashville, TN Family Music Group, the radio promotion division of Butler Music Group, is celebrating a successful month with SGN Scoops Magazine.

With the release of the July chart, FMG artists has had tremendous success. Four Family Music Group artists appear in the Top 40. Tim Livingston continues to be a favorite on radio stations across the nation with his current single, “Headed for Higher Ground” coming in at #4.

The Williamsons have also become a regular on the charts, garnering one hit song after another. “I’ve Got To Tell Somebody” is the latest in their string of hits, landing at #14.

Jason Davidson has emerged in 2017 as a genuine breakout soloist, catching attention on radio for his incredible voice. His latest single, “He Came Searching For Me” is climbing the charts quickly and is #20 for July. This marks Jason’s first Top 20 song.

The Old Time Preachers Quartet joins Jason as one of the most exciting new artists in Gospel music. “Wavin’ This World Goodbye” landed at #26 and is showing signs of going up from there.

Friends of the family, Master’s Promise are featured in the July issue. The trio has caught the eye of the Southern Gospel industry with their truly unique sound and endearing personalities. The article introduces fans to them and highlights their latest album, Choices. Master’s Promise is currently nominated in the Top 5 for Favorite New Trio in the Singing News Fan Awards. “I’m glad to see fans get a glimpse of their hearts in this article. These girls are talented, real and in it for the right reason,” stated Les Butler.

With so much success, it’s easy to see why Family Music Group has become one of Gospel’s premier radio promotion companies representing artists such as Guy Penrod, Ivan Parker, Canton Junction, David Phelps, Williamsons, Dunaways, Goodman Revival, Larry Gatlin, and many more. To learn more about these great artists, go to www.familymusicgroup.com.

