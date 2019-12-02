Family Music Group Topping the January Charts!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 2, 2019 – 3:55 pm -

Nashville, TN Family Music Group has had many great charting artists this year and the new January charts show that the blessings will continue. We were blessed to promote 1 Top 10, 2 Top 20s, 4 Top 40s, 6 Top 45s and 13 of the top 80 Southern Gospel songs in the January issue of the Singing News Magazine! The Top 10 included the Hyssongs and the Top 20 included Williamsons. Tim Livingston and the Old Time Preachers Quartet made the Top 40 while Les Butler and the Old Time Preachers Qt made the top 45 with their brand new singles! Heaven’s Mountain Band, Barry Rowland & Deliverance, Fields of Grace, Adams Family, Faithful Crossings, Primitive Quartet and Heart 2 Heart all had Top 80 songs!

This was also an exciting month for the Singing News Bluegrass Gospel charts- we promoted 3 of the Top 10 songs! Heaven’s Mountain band reached their 10th consecutive Singing News Bluegrass #1 song with “The Empty Altar” penned by Roger Johnson the patriarch of the group! The Britton Family and the Primitive Quartet also shared in the Top 10 category. We also promoted Right Side, King James Boys, Primitive Quartet and Tim Davis who had songs in the Top 20.

We are excited to have 2 Top 20 hits in the SGN Scoops national Southern Gospel charts along with 3 Top 10s and 6 Top 20s in the Scoops Magazine Bluegrass chart!

Les Butler states, “What an incredible start to the new year, we are blessed!”

