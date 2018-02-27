Fast Five With The 3rd Row Boys

Written by scoopsnews on February 27, 2018 – 6:58 am -

Fast Five Questions with THE 3rd Row Boys:

1. Tell us how and when Your Ministry began.

3rd Row Boys began 10 years ago with 3 young men that sat on the 3rd row of their church choir. They soon started singing together outside the walls of their church and quickly found God’s favor. Those 3 men have now moved on into other areas of ministry, but today we are honored to carry on the legacy of 3rd Row Boys and are excited to be celebrating 10 years of ministry this year!

2. When the group is traveling, what is the favorite restaurant to eat at?

We typically look for a Cracker Barrel or Steak ’n Shake. We also love Chick-fil-A, just not on Sundays! 🙂 Of course if someone offers, we’ll eat anywhere! After setting up, singing, and tearing down, we’re not too picky, we just need to eat!

3. Other than Singing, tell us about what you guys do? (Jobs, hobbies)

We are all bi-vocational. Sean is a product manager for PPG Industrial Coatings and loves writing music, recording, spending time with his family and playing golf. Josh is a home insurance inspector and loves powerlifting and spending time with his wife. Brandon is a dentist and manager for 3RB and loves recording and producing, spending time with his family, and running and cycling.

4. Share your testimony with us? (Each Member)

Sean –

I was raised in church all my life. My father pastored and played guitar with mom on the accordion while us kids sang and played whatever instrument we could get our hands on (I can fondly remember fighting my older brother for playing time on the drums). But I knew that being raised in a pastor’s home and going to church three times a week wouldn’t save me. I was twelve when I got saved and truly dedicated my life to the Lord. God blessed me with a beautiful Godly wife (also a PK) and later gave us two wonderful children that love the Lord and are actively involved in ministry. I count it a blessing every time I step on a stage, platform, or behind any pulpit to sing the gospel of Jesus Christ. I want people to walk away changed, saved and encouraged from the experience. “I would much rather have church at a singing than go to a singing at a church”.

Josh –

I was raised in a preacher homes and ended up with a ruined life at 23 years old due to me walking away from God but he gave me a 2nd chance and cause of that decision I know have the best life ever! I have an amazing Christian wife and get to sing in a gospel group which has always been a dream since a little kid and get to tell the world about his love through music and song. Also God gave me to of the greatest men I have ever known to share the gospel with they are my best friends and I truly love what we have in friendship and in music God has truly blessed me and this group.

Brandon –

I was blessed to grow up in a very musical Christian home where my parents travelled and sang and led music at our church for over 40 years! While I was fortunate to always know about Jesus, it wasn’t until college where I firmly dedicated my life to him. He has taken me on quite a journey ever since, blessing me with a beautiful and talented wife, 4 amazing kids, and a chance to help people daily in my career but also through the ministry of 3RB. I’ve seen him work first hand in every aspect of my life, guiding me and my family through very unique difficulties but also amazing triumphs. I truly live each and every day with a heart of gratitude for what Jesus did for me. I pray that he will continue to use the ministry of 3RB to encourage people, and remind them of the beauty of following Jesus in this life!

5. If our readers would like to book you or purchase product, how can they do that?

We make every effort to allow people to easily contact us. If you would like to learn more about us, you can visit our website at www.3rdrowboys.com for all you need to know! There you can order all of our music on CD or via digital download. If you would like to book or inquire about a concert, you can contact us on the booking page of our website or call (317) 418-2682. We would also love for you to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube!

