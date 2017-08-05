Fast Five With Cami Shrock

Written by scoopsnews on August 5, 2017 – 4:09 am -

1. Tell us about how your ministry evolved.

Well the ministry was formed in the Fall of 2014 but it started long before that. I knew at a young age the calling God had put on my life. I grew up listening to southern gospel music and loved going to concerts with my family. I remember seeing Karen Peck and New River for the first time and telling my mom “I want to be like her.” They inspired me!

My parents traveled some and as I got older I would sing with them but it was after high school that things started getting real. I was singing in my church and helping lead worship but it wasn’t until I had gone through many trials that I began to understand why God hadn’t opened those doors that my heart so much desired. He was preparing me for what was yet to come.

2. Cami, Will you share your testimony with us?

Absolutely! I grew up in a loving, Christian home and by the age of 5 I had accepted Christ into my life. My upbringing played a huge role when it came to decisions I would make later on in my life. It was because of my parents showing me what a true, loving marriage looked like and teaching my siblings and I that no matter what we faced in life, we were to trust God in all circumstances and to love and forgive as Jesus has done for us.

I was married at the age of 20 and had my first baby at the age of 22. By the age of 23 I was pregnant with our second child and facing one of the biggest decisions of my life. Divorce I said was never an option, until I was faced one day with biblically having every reason to divorce. I remember feeling very confused and broken. My world was falling apart in front of me and I had every one around me telling me what I should and shouldn’t do. The Holy Spirit reminded me that God is not the author of confusion and that my sin is no different than anyone else’s. Sin is sin! I chose to forgive and let God begin to heal what was broken. Little did I know at the time, that my decision to stay and fight for my marriage was preparing me for my trial I would face in April of 2013.

After our third child was born, I began to have some complications and so I was to have surgery. The doctor’s assured that it would be a fairly easy surgery that could be done microscopically and I would most likely stay overnight at the hospital and be sent home. After two days in the hospital I became septic and the medical staff had no ideas as to why. Scans were showing my abdomen was filing with fluid but they couldn’t find the source, therefore needing to do exploratory surgery.

I woke up in ICU, on a ventilator and can recall most all of it. A total of 12 long days in the hospital but my husband was by my side the whole time. It was at that point that God began revealing things to me and reminding me that He is faithful no matter what our circumstances.

3. Please share with us your booking information and how to buy your product.

Everything can be done at www.camishrock.com

4. If you could take a trip to any place in the world, where would you go?

There are several places I could think of but if I had to choose one I would have to say Israel. After seeing photos and videos of friends that have gone, it makes me want to go that much more and see the sights from the bible.

5.What are some future goals for the ministry?

I’ve thought about this on several occasions lately and I have quite a few. My ultimate goal is to tell anybody and everybody about Jesus and to encourage them in hopes to get “just one more” soul saved!

I’ve always wanted to visit every state in the US but it would all the sweeter to get to minister in every state.

I would love to write and record an original piece on another album in the near future and to work with and learn from some of the artists that I have grown up listening to.

Thanks Cami for sharing your ministry with us!

