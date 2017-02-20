Fast Five with The Journeys

1. Share with us the testimony of your ministry.

First and foremost we love the Lord and praise him for sending us His Son. We are a family ministry that started 3 years ago. Our son was diagnosed with Autism at age 2 1/2 and we were basically told that he would never be able to communicate with us or others. We were devastated to say the least and after digesting the diagnosis we completely turned everything over to the Lord. Gospel music has been an intricate part of Donna’s life since the early age of three, singing with her family and after the passing of her father, singing with Gabriel and Heaven Sent. When Ben was diagnosed she went off the road for several years to take care of Ben and get him the help he needed. Ben began to show interest from a young age in music and musical instruments, especially the guitar. We encouraged this and at the age of 16 he had learned some chords and was playing along with tunes on the radio and CD’s. Donna had also showed him some chords on the piano and he would play along with her and listen to songs and immediately go to the piano and duplicate what he had heard. In 2011 Ben performed along with Donna for the school board in our county and other events in the area. We felt the strong call to share Ben with others and go to area churches and give our testimony about raising a child with Autism We were blessed to get to record our first CD in 2012 and Ben played on one of the songs with his electric guitar. We just released a new CD with Butler Music Group in October of 2016. Ben is amazing and he surprises us daily. We take none of the credit for his musical abilities…..It’s all God. Without Go nothing is possible but with God the possibilities are ENDLESS.

2. Tell us about your new radio single.

Our new single is a song called Mercy On Me and was written by Dave and Becky Williford. Ben is playing acoustic guitar on it and Scat Springs is singing background vocals with me Scat was a good friend I sang with some in college and we have remained friends over the years. The song talks about the amazing mercy that God has for all of us. His Mercy sets us all free! Ben loves the song and loves to perform it when we go to churches. It is our first top 80 single and we are super excited that it’s message is getting out!

3.

We can be booked by visiting our website at www.thejourneysgospel.com or you can give us a call at 336-710-3851 or you can just e mail me at djourney1@surry.net . We are also on Facebook as The Journeys. Visit our page and like us and you can send me a message that way. We will ship CD’s to you upon request ,so just message us if you would like to buy one.

4. When you all are traveling and singing,what is your favorite place to eat? We LOVE Cracker Barrel. Ben loves McDonalds.

5, Tell us about a special concert…any that stand out.