Fast Five with The Millers

1.

Tell me about your radio single and why you chose that song.

Our latest radio single is “I’ve Got A Lot To Thank The Lord For”. This is a song for every single

day because we truly have something to be thankful for, not just sometimes – but all the time! I

remember going through a very difficult time in my personal life where times were hard and

money was short, but we continued to stand on the promise that the Lord would supply all our

needs and never one time did the Lord fail us. I love the chorus of the song, “I’ve got a lot to

thank the Lord for – every day He’s blessing more and more – He puts food on my table and

shoes on my feet – I’m telling you the Lord makes my life complete – He heals me when I don’t

feel well – saving my soul from hell – how could I ever ask for more – I’ve got a lot to thank the

Lord for”. This is a very special song to our ministry and we love to convey the message of God’s

faithfulness each and every time we sing and share.

2.

What’s been going on with The Millers

We finished up a strong 2016 and we are enjoying a lighter winter schedule. We are excited

about our next recording that we will complete this year. We have received some AMAZING

songs from some AMAZING writers that we can’t wait to sing. A Christmas CD and Christmas

tour are in the works also!! We love to sing and share about the goodness of the Lord and it’s

such a blessing to us to encourage the body of Christ and to have any part in someone’s journey

to salvation!

3.

Becky, at what age did you know that God had a calling on your life to minister in song?

I have loved singing all my life. When I was little, my parents took me from concert to concert

and I absolutely LOVED it. One of my favorite events we attended was Watermelon Park, an

outdoor concert, in Berryville, VA. My mom would get up early and fry the best fried chicken

and make potato salad and my dad would pack the cooler with soft drinks. We would pile in the

pickup truck and off we would go. We saw people we only saw there once a year and when it

was lunch and dinner time – everyone got out their food and we would share a meal with some

great friends. I was about 6 or 7 years old when the event first began and I remember wanting

to buy all the record albums we could get. I couldn’t wait to get home so I could play all the

albums and sing right along with all of them trying to find and learn the harmony parts. One of

the most surreal moments happened at Watermelon Park when I was a teenager. The Hoppers

promoted and ran this event and each night at the close of the concert, they would turn the

lights off and turn on this big red lighted cross above the stage. The 1500-2000+ that were in

attendance would lift their voices singing “At The Cross” while the Shenandoah River quietly

rippled over the rocks. Those voices seemed to reach far beyond the stars that sprinkled the

night sky. The Lord touched my heart that night and I knew I wanted to sing and try to make a

difference for Him – I didn’t know how or when, but I knew I would sing. I have been singing for

over 25 years now in various ministries – I never take for granted the opportunities that are

presented to me, and to our ministry, to sing and share the love of God. It never gets old to me

and the calling and desire is just as real today as it was that night many years ago.

4.

Tell us a funny road story.

Hahaaaa … we always tell people that the Bible says, “A merry heart doeth good like a

medicine” and when traveling with The Millers you are heavily medicated! We love to laugh just

about as much as we love to sing! We were singing at a Campground one night and just to have

a little fun we were going to sing some requests. Most people ask for “Amazing Grace” or “How