Fast Five with The Pacesetters

Tell us how and when the Pacesetters Ministry began…

The Pacesetters began in 1977 in Burleson Texas as the Redemption Singers Quartet. Under the

leadership of former owner, Jim Smith, they asked themselves what they wanted from this ministry

and decided they wanted to, “Set the Pace when it comes to standing for the Lord and His Word.

With that in mind, in 1980 the name changed to the Pacesetters Quartet. In 1997 during their 20

year, they decided to begin the task of retiring the ministry; in 1999 they original ministry retired.

Building on the legacy of Pacesetters founder Jim Smith, the Pacesetters Quartet presents gospel

music in the same spirit of integrity, excellence, and anointing. In 2013, The Pacesetters Quartet

were reformed by former member and new owner/manager Ron Higgins, in order for these talented

musicians to share their love for the Lord with others and to bring encouragement to the body of

Christ by sharing great gospel quartet music. This group has been blessed to have seen such a

tremendous outpouring of love, support, and encouragement as they have stepped out to be

obedient to God’s call.

When the group is on the road, what is you favorite

restaurant?

This may sound cliché, but on the road our favorite place to stop and eat is Cracker Barrel.

What is your favorite all-time Gospel singer? Why?

Ron…

In 1988, right after joining the Pacesetters, I went to my first Gospel Quartet concert. On the show

that evening was Gold City with Tim Riley, Mike LeFevre, Ivan Parker and Brian Free. I must say that I

was blown away with Brian Free. He has the most unique and clear tenor voice of anyone I

know…only to be followed by Luciano Pavarotti, but he’s not a gospel singer. So my answer is Brian

Free.

Steve…

It’s so hard for me to pick a favorite singer; there are so many in all genre of gospel music. But I have

always leaned to the blues style with a country flavor in my gospel music taste. Teddy Huffam and the Gems used to really turn it on; Charles Johnson and the Revivers had my hands raised to the Lord.