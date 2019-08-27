Fast Five- The Journeys

Written by scoopsnews on August 27, 2019 – 11:53 am -

Tell us about The Journeys.

(Donna)

The Journey’s from Dobson,NC travel, sing, and testify about God’s miracle working power and hope that only comes from knowing Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. Donna traveled and ministered with her family, The Bledsoe Family until her Father’s death in 1986. From 1986 until 2004 she traveled, taught school ,and sang with Heaven Sent then in 1997 the Journeys received the devastating news that their 2 1/2 year old son Ben had moderate Autism.Doctors were not very optimistic about Ben’s future development. Donna and Greg were told that Ben would more than likely never be able to communicate with them or interact with others.The Journeys were devastated and Donna stopped traveling to be at home with Ben. Donna says “ I remember just clinging to scriptures and claiming the promises God had for Ben.” Greg and I would pray every night for God to use this difficult circumstance in some way and give us the grace and wisdom we needed to help Ben.”

As Ben began to grow, Greg and I began to notice that music would immediately calm Ben down and he had a love for all musical instruments, especially the guitar. Family would buy Ben child sized instruments to encourage Ben to play. Some friends purchased an instrumental cd on how to play the guitar and he completed all the lessons on his own and in no time Ben was playing.. Another close friend helped Ben with timing and strumming. Donna showed Ben some chords on the piano and before long he was playing piano also.

(SGN SCOOPS)

Tell us about your music.

(Greg)

The first CD The Journeys would record in 2012 featured Ben on one song playing his guitar. The second cd recorded would feature Ben on 7 songs, playing both piano and guitar and their latest Cd, Blessed, features Ben on all ten songs. Against all odds and numerous expert opinions,Ben had found his love and even though his communication is very minimal, he communicates through his music. “His happiest times are when he is on stage playing music”says Greg.

(SGN SCOOPS)

Donna, So you are a Daddy’s girl. In fact, like your Dad, you are a DJ. Tell us about that.

(Donna)

The Journeys also have a radio program,”The Blue Ridge Gospel Showcase” My Father instilled the love of radio in me at an early age when I would go to the station with him and cue up records and watch him as I learned the art of being a DJ. Ben and Greg also have a place on the program with Greg doing word of the day and Ben occasionally announcing some of his favorite songs.

(SGN SCOOPS)

Tell us about some of the accomplishments and goals for the group.

(Donna)

As the Journeys look back on the past 7 years of their ministry they are amazed at how God has used a difficult diagnosis and has blessed so many people.The challenges and obstacles have been worth it to them to see the looks on people’s faces when they see what God has blessed Ben to do. Donna says “We have seen so many breakthroughs in Ben’s condition and we use those for a witness for God. God has allowed us to see Ben graduate from High School, learn to play several instruments on his own, and give his heart to the Lord and be baptized, God has opened so many doors for us the past seven years and we believe He will continue to do that as long as we keep Him first in our lives.” The Journeys song “You’re Looking More Like Your Father,” is currently #8 on SGN Scoops Christian Country chart for the month of September (October Magazine). We will also be appearing in the New Artist Showcase at The National Quartet Convention in September and will be singing on Mainstage at Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, TN in October.

(SGN SCOOPS)

Please share with our readers how to book The Journeys.

(Donna)

If you would like to book The Journeys at your church or organization, visit the website at www.thejourneysgospel.net or call 336-710-3851

Also visit The Journeys on Facebook.

Thank you Greg and Donna for sharing with us about your talented family.

