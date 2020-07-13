Fast Five With Elaina Smith

Written by scoopsnews on July 13, 2020 – 8:52 am -

We recently asked Elaina Smith Five Questions about her ministry. Check out the questions and her answers below!

(SGN SCOOPS)

Elaina, seems like things are moving fast in your music ministry. Tell us about your NEW Single, just released to radio. Why did you choose this song?

(ELAINA)

I love the old hymns. They feed my soul like no other songs can. I fell in love with taking this older hymn and meshing it with something a little more modern. It gives the song a whole new feel and a fresh sound.

(SGN SCOOPS)

We want to know about your family. Tell us!

(ELAINA)

I’ve been married to my wonderful husband, John of 20 years. I have 3 beautiful kids , Emily , Hadassah, and John Michael.

(SGN SCOOPS)

Tell us about your upcoming dates. Has the Covid -19 Pandemic had an effect on your singing?

(ELAINA)

I’m hoping to fill up some dates soon. I’m just in a wait-and-see limbo at the moment…hoping the spread of the virus will ease so we can get back to worshiping in person. I am doing some online virtual concerts and Facebook Lives.

(SGN SCOOPS)

If you could sing with any artist on an event, what artist would you choose? WHY?

(ELAINA)

I would love to sing with Adam Crabb again. He came to our church several years ago and I was a special singer that night (back when my girls were little and I wasn’t doing a full-time music ministry). He asked me to sing with him on a song and it was one of the most fulfilling moments of my life. The Holy Spirit showed up and everyone was shouting and praising the Lord…it was a great night of worship.

(SGN SCOOPS)

Who was the musical influence in your life? Introduce us to Elaina as a young girl growing up. What was she like?

(ELAINA)

My mom was a wonderful singer. She loves gospel music and she passed that love on to me. She went to be with the Lord when I was 18 years old…she had colon cancer. I always thought we would have a music ministry together (like the Judds but for gospel music), but God had other plans. She introduced me to the Happy Goldman’s (she loved Vestal), the Gaither’s, the Greene’s…but my all time favorite group was the Ruppes/Sister’s.

You can reach me for bookings on my website www.elainasmithmusic.com or by email at elainasmith2020@yahoo.com.

Thank you Elaina for sharing with our readers!

