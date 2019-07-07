1. Tell us how and when Justified Quartet’s ministry began. Justified was formed in 2011. Originally we started as a trio. Tim Caldwell, sings bass now, was singing the baritone part and after about six months as a trio, Mark Jacoby joined us to take over the baritone spot. 2. Do you have a single out to radio? Tell us about the writers and why you chose the song. “Take a Stand,” written by Scotty Inman and Daryl Williams. In these times in which we live, the world is a broken place with plenty of people hurting. The Church needs to move to meet the needs of people. However, if we simply go along with the world (in our actions, our dress, our language, etc.,) we are not distinguishing ourselves from what the world has to offer. We will never stand out as something new, fresh, different, real and true. The Church has to “Take a Stand” and hold the line to create the rock and foundation people can count on in this world of sinking sand. The people who are the Church need to be encouraged and challenged to act outside of the Church walls. This song does that. 3. (For Each Member) Who is your favorite singer and why? Mark Jacoby (Baritone): Glen Payne without a doubt, is my favorite! His ability to sell a song with passion and excitement and clarity, can not be duplicated. His love for the Lord and people was so evident in every word and note that was sung. I am sure his example is responsible for many not only coming to the Lord, but singing gospel music yet today. Carl Ledford (Lead): Michael English. I feel he sings with passion and soul and have listened to him since the early 80’s. David Potts (Tenor): Sonya Isaacs. She has a way of delivering lyrics that move a person. Her voice is also crystal clear. Tim Caldwell (Bass): Bob Caldwell. His ability to blend, sing a solo and hit the low stuff was a great asset to any group he sang with. Not to mention, he’s my older brother and produces and arranges all of our music. 4. When you are out, what is the groups favorite eating place? CRACKER BARREL! 5. (For Each Member) Please share your testimony with us. Carl Ledford (Lead): I grew up in church, started singing when I was six, and got saved when I was 12. Later in life, I allowed things to pull me away from God and it took a major event to steer me back to where I needed to be. Now, God has blessed me with a wonderful wife, five great adult children and four grandchildren. Also, one of our daughters is a gospel singer with a great ministry. I have loved singing southern gospel all my life because it is all about the cross, the blood, His sacrifice and His great love for us. Dave Potts ( Tenor): Brought up in a Christian home, always at church had big influence on the way I saw the world and myself. I was convicted early on as a child that even I had to make the decision to follow Jesus and accept His sacrificial payment for my sins. As a teenager I followed the spirit leading me to surrender to Christ and follow what He would have me do with my life. I do not know how people who turn from God’s love and mercy even face this life, in essence, without hope. But, knowing Christ and God’s mercy and grace in my own life, gives me the drive to share that hope with others. Mark Jacoby (Baritone): I was raised in a Christian home, and we were no strangers to church devotions and all that goes with that. Though all of that was instrumental in my introduction to Christ, it was difficult for me to work through the challenges of life. I was exposed to multiple generations of verbal and physical abuse, which caused a lot of confusion as to what Christianity really was. At the age of 13, at an altar in a old tabernacle at Junior High Christian music camp not far from my home in Michigan, I finally surrendered myself to the one true Lord. As tears steamed from my face the night, the Holy Spirit nudged me to experience real grace and opened my eyes and heart to a relationship with my Heavenly Father and unconditional love. From that moment, He made my purpose very clear, to tell all I know about Christ and his love. Tim Caldwell (Bass): I was brought up in a Christian home and church has been a huge part of my life. I accepted Christ as my personal Savior at the age of eight. I have faced many challenges along the way and God’s love has never failed me. My love for music started at a very young age. When I was 15, God blessed me with the opportunity to play drums In my first Southern gospel group. From that point, I continued to grow through God’s grace, as a member of other Southern gospel groups. While God uses me to minister to and strengthen others through music, it is I who is ministered to the most and strengthened through Him. I find it a tremendous honor to share the stage with Dave, Carl and Mark. Thank you, Justified Quartet, for sharing with us. These guys shared their cd with me and I was blown away. You should check them out at www.justifiedqt.net and don’t miss them at Creekside 2019.