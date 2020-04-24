Fast Five With Rev. Jesse Barnes & Company

1. Tell Us About Your Radio Single.

Our radio single is actually a re-release.

The song “ Get Your House In Order” was originated actually in 1996. On one particular evening while on their way to a gospel event my father Rev. Jesse Barnes was riding along side of one of his many brothers who we call uncle “Joe”. They were riding and my father along with my uncle began to hum a tune. After arriving home later that I evening he called me and I began to compose and arrange music and alter lyrics. Years later, now you gave it. The Second time around.

The message within the song” Get Your House In Order” is plainly simple and stems strictly from the Bible and covers a wide spectrum of uncertainty we may be facing in today’s modern times.

Turn to God!

Get your heart right!

Love one another!

Serve Christ with your whole being.