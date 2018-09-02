FATHOM EVENTS BRINGS ‘RUSS TAFF: I STILL BELIEVE’  TO MOVIE THEATERS NATIONWIDE OCTOBER 30 

DENVER—From Fathom Events and Fuseic Entertainment comes the compelling documentary “Russ Taff: I Still Believe,” chronicling the multi-GRAMMY® and Dove Award-winning star’s unparalleled musical journey and behind-the-scenes battle with alcoholism.

Playing in cinemas nationwide October 30 at 7:00 p.m. local time, this one-night inspirational event is not-to-be-missed. Immediately following the film, theater audiences will have the opportunity to view a special acoustic session with Taff and his friend, multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman.

Tickets for “Russ Taff: I Still Believe” can be purchased at FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and Fuseic Entertainment present “Russ Taff: I Still Believe” in nearly 600 select movie theaters on October 30 through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Acclaimed director Rick Altizer (“Chonda Pierce: Laughing in the Dark”) traces Taff’s iconic four-decade career, as well as the childhood trauma he suffered at the hands of an alcoholic father and abusive mother.

Unable to overcome his shame for many years, Taff turned to alcohol, distancing his family, threatening his career and jeopardizing his life. In “Russ Taff: I Still Believe” the award-winning Gospel singer candidly reveals how a tumultuous past fueled his own addiction and the ultimate healing he embraced in the power of Christ’s love and forgiveness. “I Still Believe” also shines an important spotlight on Taff’s wife of 42 years, Tori. Her tough love, fervent prayers and unfailing devotion helped her husband find freedom from his past through God’s mercy.

The film includes appearances from such legendary artists and entertainers as Amy Grant, MercyMe’s Bart Millard, Michael W. Smith, Newsboys’ Michael Tait, Bill Gaither, and comedians Mark Lowry and Chonda Pierce.

“In this feature, Russ Taff highlights a very important issue—alcoholism—and his journey to overcome that addiction,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “Events like this offer people the opportunity to reflect on their lives and begin to have conversations around a very real cultural issue.”

About Fathom Events

