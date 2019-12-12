Favorite Christmas Memory- Ashley Franks

Written by scoopsnews on December 12, 2019 – 9:23 am -

My favorite Christmas memory happened just a few years ago.

Josh and I are enjoying Christmas much more in recent years because our kids are old enough to get excited about what Santa brings!

Just about 2 years ago, Eli (then 3 or 4 years old) woke up before the sun on Christmas morning to go look at his presents! He tried to wake myself and Josh up, and we were attempting to come alive after just a few short hours of sleep.

He finally gave up on us and took off running to the living room, only to smack his head into the side of our dresser on his way out the door because he turned the corner too quickly.

It was not funny then, but we get a good laugh every now and again thinking about that day now!

