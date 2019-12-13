Favorite Christmas Memory- David Taylor, KWFC Radio

Written by scoopsnews on December 13, 2019 – 6:03 am -

One of my favorite memories growing up was Christmas at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. We were blessed to live near my grandparents, so my brother James and I got to visit and stay over weekends often when we were young. Christmas day at home was almost a let-down, because Christmas Eve was “where it was at” for James and I! We would be at their house all day “helping” get ready for the big night. (We were probably more in the way the anything.) Setting the big bench table for a smoked ham dinner garnished with Aunt Bessie’s famous plum jelly. Doing basic household chores having to walk 100 times by the beautiful Christmas tree loaded with presents STACKED in the floor well beyond the reach of its branches, spying which packages had our names and guessing!

The PRESENTS! Nothing against mom and dad, but the FUN stuff was given at grandma and grandpas on Christmas Eve! Fishing poles that we would use for years were unwrapped there. Bicycles were impracticably unwrapped there and loaded on top of the car to get home. BB guns- possibly the best gift ever – were given at grandma and grandpa’s house. The BEST memory I have are of these dear people that I have been missing now for the past 30 Christmases. The Rock ‘em Sock ‘em Robots, fishing poles and BB guns are gone, too. But, their love … that grandma and grandpa love remains … especially at Christmas.

