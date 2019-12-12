Favorite Christmas Memory- Gerald Crabb

Written by scoopsnews on December 11, 2019 – 5:00 pm -

I will never forget, I was maybe 5 years old, we lived in Louisville, KY. My Dad had been sick and out of work. It looked as if Christmas would be very slim at our house. A few days before Christmas some good people from a Christian organization showed up at our door with food, candy and gifts for all. It was a very special moment that left a real impact in life of this young boy. I caught the real spirit of Christmas that day!! It’s more about giving than receiving! Thank you Father, for giving us your Son!

Gerald Crabb

