Favorite Christmas Memory- Greg Sullivan

Favorite Christmas Memory?? I am so thankful that I have so many. From back when all my grandparents were with us to the last Christmas that I had with my Dad, they are all special intheir own ways. One year at Christmas, our son Brett began to understand Christmas. He started getting excited about family gatherings, opening of gifts to Santa, and other great things about the holidays. Brett is autistic, and when he was little, he didn’t understand Christmas or even get excited. We have always kept Jesus first in our home, and we taught our daughter, Kaleigh, the true meaning of Christmas while allowing the magic of Christmas to be enjoyed. Kaleigh has loved Christmas from before she understood its meaning and loves it even more now. Even though she is 28, she is still a kid at heart, and so am I.

Early in Brett’s life she would help him open his gifts, but he would only pick up one toy or a book and that would be all he focused on. At age four he finally realized that those presents were for him. He wanted to open them and began playing with all his gifts. It was such a blessing to see him enjoy that part of his childhood. He turned 27 this year, and every year when December rolls around he begins telling us how many days there are until Christmas.

Being of parent of an autistic child is challenging but veryrewarding. I stop and look at every victory. There are no small victories, they are all huge. God has truly blessed our family. Lisa and I have been married 33 years, and we have two awesome children. We have gone through a lot as a family, and God has been there with us every step of the way. Each Christmas seems to have its own special moments, and as I get older, I try my very best to soak every moment in. I am thankful each day for what God did for us when He sent His Son to Earth to become a man and to die on a rugged cross for all mankind. We have a Savior and His name is Jesus. I pray that if you have not that you will find the true meaning of Christmas and begin walking daily with Jesus.

Greg Sullivan

