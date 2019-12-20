Favorite Christmas Memory- Jean Grady

Written by scoopsnews on December 19, 2019 – 4:26 pm -

My favorite Christmas memory is from 25 years ago. Ken and I had been married for 5 months and he had gone from being a bachelor to marriage and 2 children. Prior to this particular Christmas, he had spent his holidays with his parents and siblings. This was his first Christmas in his own home with his new family. On Halloween, we went to the Christmas tree farm to tag our first Christmas Tree as a family. When we brought in home in December and decorated it, I would find him late in the evening, sitting in the living room with only the Christmas tree lights on and realize that he was enjoying his first Christmas in his own home with his new family. Fast forward 25 years. Our tree now has ornaments from places we’ve traveled around the world. Photo is from this year as we crossed the Atlantic Ocean in December. We have been so blessed to have each other and I’m looking forward to many more memories together.

Jean Grady

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related