Favorite Christmas Memory- Les Butler

I guess mine would have to be 1971. We came home on Christmas Eve night after spending the day at my Aunt and Uncle’s house. We walked in the side door into the kitchen and I looked to the left and saw a used spinet piano. I couldn’t play a piano, but by the end of the night, I was playing songs on it. I don’t know why my parents bought me a piano, but I’m sure glad they did. It has served me well over the years. Every week since that Christmas Eve 1971 I’ve played the piano at church and more recently on #1 chart songs and now with the Old Time Preachers QT. My parents are in heaven but I still want to say thanks Mom and Dad! I may not be the best piano player in Southern Gospel Music, but there’s no one that enjoys anymore than I do.

Blessings!