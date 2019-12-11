Favorite Christmas Memory- Rob Patz

Written by scoopsnews on December 11, 2019 – 6:05 am -

My favorite Christmas memory is when I was six years old. My mom and dad aunt and uncle and my little cousin Stephanie went out the first weekend of December to get Christmas trees for our homes. We got caught in a blizzard. It looked like a winter wonderland. Mom had brought hot chocolate and cookies along which we enjoyed very much. We cut down fresh trees and by the time we got home with the trees, the area looked like a winter wonderland. I remember Dad bringing the tree into the house and the snow outside looked incredible. This is a special Christmas memory of our beautiful tree, but it was the time with family, singing Christmas carols in the van as we came home, that I will always remember…

I hope you will take time to read each of these special memories that have been shared with us. We will post some each day leading up to Christmas Day. Remember, Jesus is the reason for the season.

Rob Patz, Publisher SGN Scoops Magazine

Here is a picture of me as a young boy with my parents. And one of some of my favorite ornaments on our tree.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related