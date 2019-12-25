Favorite Christmas Memory- Tracy Kelley Byrd

Written by scoopsnews on December 25, 2019 – 6:25 am -

One of my favorite Christmas memories is from 2015. All of our kids and our parents were able to gather at our house for Christmas. After having been restored from a broken life and having lost so many loved ones to death this was a heartwarming feeling. I had been through many Christmas’s with the feeling of emptiness and loneliness and sadness, missing loved ones who had gone on. There was such a happiness in my heart as I spent time making new happy memories!! My heart was full!! Spending time together celebrating the birth of Jesus together and feeling such joy and love in our home made me feel so blessed! I am thankful that God can take a broken and empty life and mend it and replace losses with blessings. He is so good to me!!

Tracy

