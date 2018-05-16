Fayth Lore announces June cover feature for SGNScoops featuring Karen Peck and New River

Written by Staff on May 16, 2018 – 7:42 am -

Fayth Lore of the Lore Family is a writer for SGNScoops Magazine and often does our cover features. She has been working hard on the cover for the June 2018 edition and gives us a brief scoop on what it contains!

You may have heard that Karen Peck and New River recently underwent a personnel change. Their new vocalist is Grant Gibson, formerly of 11th Hour. Fayth went indepth with this congenial tenor and his new group. She will share all the minute details in the June edition of SGNScoops.

Be sure to watch for the June edition of SGNScoops Magazine.

