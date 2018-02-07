February 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 7, 2018 – 8:42 am -

We are happy to present you with the February issue of SGNScoops Magazine. In honor of the month of love, we feature the story of Morgan Easter Smith and her husband, Landan. These best friends made their relationship “forever” last fall and tell us about that day.

Read all the great features like Poet Voices by Justin Gilmore, author Donna Sparks by Fayth Lore, Herb Henry Family by Derek Simonis, Amber Eppinette of 11th Hour by Erin Stevens, Mercy Rain by Rob Patz, and New Year wishes by Craig Harris.

Our Christian Country section features a look at Chuck Day’s anniversary, artist Shelly Wilson and the Top 40 chart.

Don’t miss the articles by David Staton, Dusty Wells, Selena Day, Roger Barkley, Jr., and Joan Walker. Randall Hamm reviews new projects, Vonda Easley shines the DJ Spotlight, and we also bring you event updates.

All this and more in this issue of SGNScoops Magazine. We also hope you will find the love and light of Jesus Christ within our pages. If you have any questions or comments please write me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

You Can Download SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related