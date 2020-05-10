Finding Your Voice: Guide to Rediscovering Your Purpose, Passions, and Priorities

Written by Staff on May 10, 2020 – 2:25 pm -

Finding Your Voice: A 40-day Guide to Rediscovering Your Purpose, Passions, and Priorities

Written by Csilla Muscan

Book review by Suzanne Mason

In today’s fast-paced, social media-driven world, it’s hard to believe our voice matters or that we have a purpose beyond making it through another week and paying the bills. God tells us that we definitely do, but how do we find that purpose? How can we learn to focus on that still, small voice to guide us? Can we ever find a way to establish our God-ordained priorities and live into those? Written specifically for women, Csilla (pronounced Cheela) Muscan’s new book “Finding Your Voice: A 40-day Guide to Rediscovering Your Purpose, Passions, and Priorities” hopes to help answer some of these questions and guide readers to daily lean into the purpose God has given each and every one of us.

A singer, songwriter, podcaster, and women’s inspirational speaker among other things, Muscan has worked with hundreds of women over the years, and she’s continually found that one of the biggest struggles they contend with, regardless of background or walk of life, is identifying their priorities and crafting their lives to live into their purpose.

“I struggled with this myself, with knowing that my voice mattered, knowing that I had a purpose, that I had value to offer to the world,” Muscan explains. “God has really planted in my heart that we, as women, really struggle with our value and wait for people to validate us. We wait for permission to step out, and the only person we need to hear from is God.”

For Muscan, hearing from God meant stepping out of her comfort zone, writing this book, and sharing many personal stories along the way. Throughout this 40-day guide, she shares many of her own struggles and vulnerabilities in the hopes that she can connect more deeply with her readers. In essence, she’s not telling them how to find their purpose but walking the wilderness with them and showing them how it’s done.

“Jesus was in the wilderness for 40 days. I think when we give ourselves enough time and go into the wilderness with God, there’s something powerful that happens,” Muscan shares. “We need to give ourselves long enough to process things.”

Reading through the guide day by day also allows readers to create a daily practice of quieting their minds to listen to God’s leading, a daily habit all of us could use.

Now more than ever, Muscan believes in the importance of living life with the purpose God’s laid out for each of us.

“Schedules don’t necessarily reflect our priorities, and it can create a tension, a frustration,” she notes.

In one of my favorite quotes in the book, Muscan highlights, “the more voices we listen to, the more confused we become.”

With her practical daily guide, Muscan illustrates how to eliminate the loudness of the world, others, and even ourselves to lean into God’s plan for us.

I asked Muscan if she’s been successful in finding and living out her God-given purpose or if it’s still a daily practice.

“Yes!” she exclaimed. “I wake up every day knowing what my bigger purpose in life is, unashamedly and unapologetically. But some days I don’t feel like it, don’t feel like doing the things that are hard. Those are the days my healthy, established routines help me out.”

And that’s the struggle, isn’t it? Trying to learn, grow, and blossom into the purpose God has for us, even on days when it’s difficult—but we can’t do that if we don’t know what that purpose is. Muscan wants to help you find it, and “Finding Your Voice” serves as a roadmap to discover your unique purpose as determined by God and rediscover the passion for daily life.



Csilla Muscan is an international singer, speaker, author, and founder of CAPTIVATE Training (https://www.captivate-training.com/). With over 20 years of experience as a performing artist and keynote speaker, she learned a thing or two about what makes for a powerful communicator. She’s performed and presented on over 900 stages to thousands of people all over the world. Today, together with her team, she helps women find the clarity and confidence they need in order to become a dynamic and effective communicator. She is an old soul with a contemporary voice. Born and raised in a third-world country amidst excruciatingly difficult circumstances, Csilla is committed to sharing her story of overcoming and rising from the ashes in order to inspire her audience into brave action. Currently, you can find her bi-weekly on her CAPTIVATE – With Your Words podcast, where Csilla teaches women how to become better communicators and interviews other inspiring thought-leaders. Csilla and her sweet family currently reside just outside of Nashville, Tennessee. “Finding Your Voice” is available now on Amazon.com and at www.fyvbook.net. You can follow her on Instagram at @csillamuscan

Review by Suzanne Mason

Suzanne Mason regularly reviews Christian films and books for SGNScoops.

