First Day of Southern Gospel Weekend a blast!

Oxford, Ala. (March 22, 2019) – The first day of Southern Gospel Weekend was filled with numerous gospel artists and styles, from the Bluegrass sound of Eagle’s Wings to the Country gospel stylings of Tonja Rose and Jessica Horton. Fans began filling the auditorium at 5:00 p.m. and the excitement grew as the First Responders and Veterans began entering the hall, after a special private reception with the artists.

The Veterans Appreciation event began the evening with the presentation of the flags, followed by keynote speaker Ken Rollins, who honored the Veterans and First Responders for their service. Special music by Mark209 and Matthew Wilson of Eagles Wings.

The musical portion of the evening was very well received, with artists like Mercy Rain, the Williamsons, New Ground and ClearVision Quartet.

After the concert, many went to eat at Hubbard’s Off Main, where the Midnight Prayer portion was led by Tonja Rose.

