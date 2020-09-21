Written by scoopsnews on September 21, 2020 – 6:15 am -

Folenius welcomes Wayne Morphis.

It is with great excitement that Folenius welcomes gospel music veteran Wayne Morphis to the group!

Wayne will be filling the baritone position. Group owner David Folenius shares, “When my wife, Lisa, and I started this ministry, we planned to operate as a duet. Little did we know that God had another plan, and we could not be more thrilled about it. It is amazing to look back and see how God has orchestrated every detail. Wayne possesses a seasoned, rich baritone voice that really rounds out our sound. From the first time we sang together, everything immediately clicked. You don’t have to spend much time with Wayne to sense his love for Christ, or to recognize his sincerity and passion to reach the lost and encourage believers, which makes him the perfect fit for Folenius.”

Wayne and his wife, Becky, make their home In Ola, Arkansas, and will celebrate 40 years of marriage next year. They are members of the Ola Freewill Baptist Church, where Wayne serves as deacon. Wayne and Becky have three kids and several grandchildren. Wayne’s favorite singer happens to be his son, Justin Morphis, who has been recognized as one of Southern Gospel Music’s most incredible voices. When you hear Wayne sing, you will identify that the apple did not fall far from the tree.

Wayne says, “I am excited to see what God has in store for Folenius. It is truly an honor to have been asked and afforded the opportunity to serve here. I could not think of two finer people to work with than David and Lisa.”

Please join us in welcoming Wayne and Becky to the Folenius ministry family.

