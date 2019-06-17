Former NBC and CBS Actor and Entertainer Randall Franks joins the cast of “The Crickets Dance”

Written by Staff on June 17, 2019 – 8:06 am -

Randall Franks, former NBC, CBS and UPtv star, becomes the latest star to take on a role in the upcoming drama “The Crickets Dance.”

The film is based on the novel by author Deborah Robillard. Director Veronica Robledo, who wrote the screenplay, will shoot the film later this year.

Franks will appear in the 19th-century period role as “Dr. J.A. Anderson.”

“This is such an amazing story that blends the past and the present in a momentum that solidifies that love reaches far beyond the bonds that restrain us,” Franks said. “With love the wounds of our experience may be bound.”

The actor (www.RandallFranks.com), best known as “Officer Randy Goode” from TV’s “In the Heat of the Night,” starred in two other TV series and numerous films.

Franks is also a country music starknown for appearing for the Grand Ole Opry, CMA Fan Fair, the National Folk Festival, bluegrass festivals, fairs and as part of the National Quartet Convention All-Star Band.

His latest CD “Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia” including Americana, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel featuring 30 youth alongside him for charity catapulted to #1 on the APD Top 50 Albums Daily Chart June 11 and by 8 p.m. had solidified in the top spot on the June APD Top 50 Global Americana Charts.

AirPlayDirect.com/RandallFranks-AmericanaYouthOfSouthernAppalachia

Franks joins Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Bill Oberst, Jr., Todd Maynor and Ashley Robillard in the “The Crickets Dance” in the fall of 2019 for filming. Like “The Crickets Dance” on Facebook.

For more information, about his latest CD visitwww.ShareAmericaFoundation.org, or find it on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon or CDBaby.

Connect with Randall Franks on Social Media

https://www.facebook.com/RandallFranksActorDirectorEntertainer/?ref=hl

https://twitter.com/RandallFranks

https://www.reverbnation.com/randallfranks

https://www.instagram.com/randallfranksactor/

Various Links:



The Crickets Dance by Deborah Robillard:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1478374268/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_U_x_OoSbDbN86CPP5

Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia PSA:

https://youtu.be/HDnh-Ls-HCQ

Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia Purchase Download Links:

Google:

https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Various_Artists_Americana_Youth_of_Southern_Appala?id=Bfizpqpulqj7wqqkk3xb5nlsnpq

Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Americana-Southern-Appalachia-Various-artists/dp/B07RWFGBP2/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Americana+Youth+of+Southern+Appalachia&qid=1558445853&s=dmusic&sr=1-1

CDBaby:

https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/randallfranks

Also Available on iTunes

Donate for CDs:

http://www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related