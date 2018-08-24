Four GMA Dove Award Nominations for Jeff Bumgardner

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 24, 2018 – 4:29 am -

NASHVILLE, Tenn – Sunset Gallery Music is proud to congratulate exclusive songwriter, Jeff Bumgardner, on his four GMA Dove Award nominations. Jeff is a past recipient of three GMA Dove Awards and has written three number one songs.

Jeff Bumgardner has been an exclusive songwriter with Sunset Gallery Music since January 2012 and, in that time, has seen over 200 of his songs recorded by such recording artists as Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Whisnants, Vicki Yohe, Brian Free & Assurance, Cana’s Voice, The Perrys, and many, many others. He is the Worship Pastor of First Baptists Church of North Augusta, South Carolina.

Sunset Gallery publisher, Joel Lindsey, states “The diversity of Jeff’s nominations is a keen reflection of his diversity as a songwriter. He is truly a well-rounded and prolific writer.”

Jeff is nominated in the following categories:

CHORAL COLLECTION OF THE YEAR for “Your Word” created with Cliff Duren and featuring the North Augusta Baptist Church Choir

for “Your Word” created with Cliff Duren and featuring the North Augusta Baptist Church Choir MUSICAL OF THE YEAR for “How To Have The Best Christmas Ever” created with Daniel Semsen, Heidi Petak and Joel Lindsey (Word Music and Church Resources)

for “How To Have The Best Christmas Ever” created with Daniel Semsen, Heidi Petak and Joel Lindsey (Word Music and Church Resources) SOUTHERN GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR for “He Can Take It” recorded by Brian Free and Assurance and co-written with Sue C. Smith and Kenna West

for “He Can Take It” recorded by Brian Free and Assurance and co-written with Sue C. Smith and Kenna West BLUEGRASS SONG OF THE YEAR for “Dinner On The Ground” featuring The Oak Ridge Boys as recorded with The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, co-written with Wayne Haun and Joel Lindsey

In addition to Jeff Bumgardner, Sunset Gallery Music is the publishing home of songwriters Rachel McCutcheon, Barbara Huffman, Scott Inman, Marcia Henry, Ed Stivers, Helga Kaefer, Adina Bowman, Val Dacus, Randall Garland, Gene Ezell, Jim Davis, Jonathan Denney and Keagan Denney.

