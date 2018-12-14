Gaither Music Group Recording Artists The Isaacs and The Martins Celebrate 2019 GRAMMY® Nods for Best Roots Gospel Album

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—December 12th, 2018—Award-winning Gaither Music Group recording artists The Martins and The Isaacs each garnered a 2019 GRAMMY® nod last week forBest Roots Gospel Album, according to Friday’s announcement of nominations by The Recording Academy. Two of the most recognized groups on the Gaither HOMECOMING Video Series, these two families’ impeccable harmonies have transcended musical stylings and graced platforms around the world for decades. Siblings Judy Martin Hess, Joyce Martin Sanders and Jonathan Martin–collectively known as The Martins–were honored for their 2018 recording Still Standing. Produced by award-winning singer/musician/producer and fellow 2019 nominee Gordon Mote, the 11-song release finds the group continuing to explore musically while maintaining the unmistakable, three-part harmonies that have taken them from the stages of Carnegie Hall to the White House. The trio’s unprecedented blends have defied musical boundaries and garnered two previous GRAMMY® nominations and eight GMA DOVE Awards and made them a household name among Christian music enthusiasts. “We are beyond excited about this nomination,” stated Joyce. “We have been singing and recording all of our lives, and we are still creating music that we love. To still be able to record new music and be proud of it is exciting. To have the Academy members receive it in this way is simply incredible. We love singing together, and we are grateful for this honor.” Singing together runs in the family at the home of The Isaacs, one of gospel music’s most respected and awarded artists. Siblings Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Becky Isaacs Bowman and Ben Isaacs, along with their mother, Lily Isaacs, have been honored for their current recording Favorites: Revisited by Request, a re-recording of some of their classic hits and most-requested songs. The release features the intricate, family harmonies that have made them a fan favorite among gospel, bluegrass, folk and country music lovers and led them to performances on some of the world’s most-celebrated stages. In addition to their own accolades, they have performed and recorded with such legends as Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley, Paul Simon, Vince Gill, Merle Haggard, Randy Owen, Trisha Yearwood, Ralph Stanley, Mark Lowry and many more. “We are overjoyed to learn of the 2019 GRAMMY® nomination for our latest album in the Roots Gospel Album category!” said Sonya Isaacs Yeary. “After performing this collection of songs for over 20 years, we went back into the studio and re-recorded them the way we sound today. Songs develop the more you sing them, and we enjoyed revisiting these songs that were some of the first ever heard by The Isaacs. This nomination confirms our feeling that some older songs deserve to be heard by new generations. Our heartfelt thanks to the voters and to the Recording Academy!" The Isaacs and The Martins are seen regularly on numerous TV networks including Dish TV, DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, PBS, GaitherTV, TBN, FamilyNet, CTN, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, RFD, TCT and TLN. The campaign will also air in Canada on Vision TV, The Miracle Channel, Grace TV and CTS. To keep up with the latest happenings with The Martins, visitwww.martinsonline.com, connect with them at facebook.com/martinsonline or follow them on Twitter: @martinsonline. For further information regarding The Isaacs, visit www.theisaacs.com orhttps://www.facebook.com/ TheIsaacs/. For further information, please visit www.gaither.com or connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ gaithermusic or on Twitter: @gaithermusic. The 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards ceremony will be held on February 10, 2019, at Staples Center, Los Angeles. The ceremony will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, which ran from October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018. ABOUT THE MARTINS THE MARTINS, who grew up in Hamburg, AR, began singing when their mother gathered them around the piano in their rural home and taught them to sing a cappella. With four number one singles and four top ten singles in multiple Christian music formats, eight GMA DOVE Awards and three GRAMMY® nominations, the trio of siblings has come a long way from that family living room having made appearances at The White House, “The Grand Ole Opry,” the Ryman Auditorium, Dollywood, “The 700 Club,” TBN, the National Religious Broadcasters Convention, the Southern Baptist Convention and the National Quartet Convention. They are seen regularly on the Gaither HOMECOMING Video Series and concerts and have toured worldwide alongside some of Christian music’s most respected artists. ABOUT THE ISAACS The Isaacs is a multi-award-winning family group that blends tight, family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation, winning the praise of critics and the loyalty of audiences all over the world. The group, known for their hair-raising blends, perform frequently at The Grand Ole Opry and are favorites on the Gaither Homecoming Video and Concert Series. 