Gaither returns to NQC

Written by Staff on April 10, 2017 – 6:30 pm -

International Gospel Music Icon Returns to Gospel Music’s Largest Annual Event

Gaither Vocal Band and Homecoming Sing-Along Appearances Headline NQC’s All-Star 60th Anniversary Celebration



Pigeon Forge, TN (April 6, 2017) – Clarke Beasley – Executive Vice President, NQC – took the stage during the NQC Spring Break Event at First Baptist Sevierville, TN to make a special announcement that Bill Gaither would be returning to NQC 2017. The 60th Anniversary of NQC – Gospel music’s largest annual event – will feature appearances by the Gaither Vocal Band and the Homecoming Sing-Along on Thursday. The appearances mark a return for Gaither after a 3 year absence at the convention.

“The entire NQC Board is thrilled that we are able to present Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band at the 60th Anniversary celebration of the NQC,” stated Beasley. “Our participants and attendees are overjoyed at Bill’s return.”

Bill Gaither shared, “I am excited to be back at NQC this year with the Gaither Vocal Band celebrating NQC’s 60th Anniversary and we are looking forward to the Homecoming Sing-along on Thursday afternoon with all our friends.”

The 60th anniversary celebration of the National Quartet Convention will be heldSeptember 24-30, 2017 in Pigeon Forge, TN at the LeConte Center. An all-star lineup of the best in gospel music will delight fans during the week with performances including GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame members The Hoppers, Grammy award winner Jason Crabb, and award-winning artists such as Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Greater Vision, Kingdom Heirs, Whisnants, Joseph Habedank, the Jim Brady Trio, Mark Trammell Quartet, the Collingsworth Family, Tribute Quartet, The Erwins, Karen Peck & New River and so many more.

In addition to the evening concerts, many other events and activities await thousands of gospel music fans throughout the week including the Singing News Fan Awards, Dr. David Jeremiah’s keynote address, Gerald Wolfe’s Gospel Music Hymn Sing and more.

Connect with NQC:

www.NQConline.com

www.Facebook.com/NQConline

www.Twitter.com/NQConline

For more Gospel music news click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related